2 Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavors recalled because of nut labeling issues

WASHINGTON — The parent company of Ben & Jerry’s is pulling two ice cream flavors because of issues with nuts.

Unilever is recalling some pint-sized containers of Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk and Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey because they might contain almonds, Brazil nuts and hazelnuts that aren’t declared on the product’s ingredient list or allergy information list, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

People with allergies to these types of nuts might suffer serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the products.

The recalled Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar pints (sold in a 2.4-gallon tube) have a Consumer UPC code of 076840104246 and best-by date code of SEP1520BJ4.

The recalled Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey pints are sold in a pint tub with a Consumer UPC of 076840100354 and best-by date codes of AUG2820BH2, AUG2920BH2, or AUG3020BH2.

Both flavors were sold throughout the U.S. Anyone who bought the products is asked to stop consuming the ice cream, save the container and call 833-236-1237 for further information.

The recall was started after an undeclared nut was found during production. No one has been sickened by the products, the FDA said.

Unilever was pulling them out of an abundance of caution.

“Unilever’s ongoing investigation shows that the issue stemmed from an error from one of its nut suppliers. The situation has been remediated,” the FDA said.