Support the Shield: FOX31 and Channel 2 teams bag groceries at Safeway

DENVER -- For the second year, FOX31, Channel 2 and Safeway are spearheading Support the Shield, a fundraising campaign in supporting local law enforcement officers and their families.

The month-long campaign launched April 1 and will run through May 5.

This year, there are two beneficiaries for the campaign: Shield 616, which provides rifle-ready protective gear for first responders, and C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors), which supports survivors and co-workers directly affected by line-of-duty deaths.

On Wednesday, news personalities from FOX31 and Channel 2 helped bag groceries at Safeway stores around the Denver area.

Former police officer and Shield 616 founder Jake Skifstad said he wanted to help officers get the best protection possible, which local departments often do not provide.

“We want to make sure they are getting this enhanced armor, to make sure they are being protected from whatever threat they come up against that day," Skifstad said.

Angel Armor makes the rifle-ready protective gear for Shield 616.

Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen said the gear makes a difference.

"[Officers] can be confident, their families can be confident every night that they go out to patrol the streets that they have this extra bit of security, extra bit of safety," Pazen said.

Those wishing to donate to Support the Shield can do so while checking out at Safeway stores across Colorado.

Once your groceries are tallied, you will be asked via the card reader if you would like to donate.

Shoppers will be able to select quantities of $1, $5 and $10 to donate. Once a quantity is selected, it will automatically be added to your bill.

The campaign runs through May 5.