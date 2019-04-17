Students at Mt. Evans speak about being evacuated because of threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- More than 100 Jefferson County Public School students had to be evacuated from a camping and learning trip near Mt. Evans because of the school threat that closed hundreds of schools Tuesday.

The students were taking part in Outdoor Lab, a program many look forward to for their sixth grade year.

Aniyah Santiesteban was one of them and couldn't believe it when she was told to quickly pack up and evacuate Tuesday afternoon.

"It was kind of crazy," Santiesteban told FOX31. "It was pretty scary. I was really scared."

Her parents were scared as well, especially when they learned the woman accused of being a threat to schools was in the mountains, about 20 miles from the children.

"I was in shock," Sarah Santiesteban said. "That’s exactly where my daughter and the rest of all these kids were... at Mt. Evans. So, it could’ve gone horribly wrong."

Jefferson County Public Schools didn't want to take any chances and made the decision to bus the children home Wednesday afternoon.

"We’re glad that we made that decision," said the district's chief communications officer, Tammy Schiff. "We messaged the families as soon as the decision was made to bring them home."

Parents met up with their children at Everitt Middle School.

Jefferson County students will be back in class Thursday and the district is working to find another time to send Everitt students back to Outdoor Lab.