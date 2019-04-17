System splits around Colorado on Wednesday; next storm lined up for Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A storm system on Wednesday split and weakened upon arrival in Colorado.

There's only a 20% chance of a rain or a thunderstorm in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with highs about 58 degrees.

The mountains can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with 1 inch of snow accumulation possible on the higher peaks. Highs will be in the 40s.

Thursday looks windy across the Front Range and especially the eastern Plains with leftover rain showers at times.

Wind could be sustained at 25-50 mph across the eastern Plains straight out of the north.

Friday and Saturday look drier, mostly sunny and warmer in the 70s.

The next storm system arrives late Saturday into Easter morning.

It means snow for the mountains an foothills and rain possibly mixing with a little snow for the Front Range. Colder highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Easter sunrise services at Red Rocks and elsewhere look wet.

There's a slight chance for rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.