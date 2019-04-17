Forecast: Warms days ahead, then spring showers for Easter in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll have a few showers around this evening across metro Denver. We will have a chance early until about 5 p.m. The another chance closer to 9 p.m. to midnight. These will be scattered and light showers.

The next few days look dry and milder with temperatures returning to the 60s on Thursday then warming into the 70s for Friday and Saturday.

However, right now Easter Sunday is looking soggy. We have showers possible for sunrise services along with cool temperatures in the 40s. It does not appear to be heavy rain that will cancel services. But, you should plan ahead for the wet weather.

Additional showers will be possible on Sunday afternoon and evening. So, think about your plans for Easter egg hunting.

More rain is in the forecast for Monday which is also looking soggy. Temperatures will be in the 50s, so it will be rain in Denver.

We will dry out quickly on Tuesday and warmer temperatures will return next week.

