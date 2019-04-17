Some Castle Rock residents upset over plans for apartment complex near homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- Some people who live in Castle Rock are upset about plans for a new construction complex that is planned for near the Terrain subdivision.

Resident Amy Rice said part of the reason her family purchased the home was for what they thought was protected open space behind it.

"We actually bought this lot with a premium because we thought we were going to be backed up to a green belt or what’s called open space," Rice said.

Now, a 20-acre apartment complex with more than 220 units could go up in the valley behind her home.

"I'm 100 percent opposed just because of having a small child and wanting to be in my backyard with them and hanging out," Rice said.

A developer has taken the first step and asked the city of Castle Rock to approve its plans to build the apartments.

"I'm definitely not opposed to affordable living or multifamily homes, but I just don't feel like this is the place for it," Rice said.

Castle Rock planners say the plan was to have apartment type living here all along. A city spokesperson said the site has been zoned for multifamily development since 1981.

Tara Vargish, who is Castle Rock’s assistant director of development services, said the zoning will be taken into account when the city considers the developer's application.

"In the site development plan step, we look at their layout, their buffering. We look at what they are proposing. We work with them on that," Vargish said.

Other people in the area are concerned about more traffic and overcrowded classrooms.

"My concern would be: where do all those kids go to school? How do we fit everybody in and keep our schools with a high quality and a low class size?" Roz Addler said.

It could take nine months for the developer to get permission to build the apartments.

The developer plans to meet with the Terrain community on April 24.