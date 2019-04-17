× Police search Florida home of woman sought in connection to school threats

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Police are searching the home of a Florida woman who is allegedly obsessed with the 1999 Columbine school massacre and the subject of a search in Colorado after allegedly making threats against schools.

Officers were seen removing the large stack of papers Wednesday morning from the single-family home of Sol Pais in Surfside, Florida, a city just north of Miami Beach.

School officials say Pais is a student at Miami Beach High School.

Neighbors watched as authorities searched the home.

On Tuesday, the FBI said Pais, 18, flew to Colorado from the Miami area on Monday night and purchased a pump-action shotgun and ammunition gun in the Denver area.

After receiving threats, several schools, including Columbine High School, were placed on lockout on Tuesday. The lockout later spread to all Denver metro area schools.

On Tuesday night, the vast majority of schools in the Denver metro area announced they would be closed on Wednesday because of the threats that were deemed credible.

Authorities say Pais has not made a specific threat but say her fascination with the Columbine shooting and the gunmen and her recent actions raised suspicions.

Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the Columbine massacre.

Anyone who sees Pais or knows where she might be is asked to contact the FBI tipline at 303-630-6227. Tips can also be sent by email.