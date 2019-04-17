× Police identify suspect in fatal LoDo shooting; considered armed and dangerous

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators locate a man who is wanted for first-degree murder in a March shooting in Lower Downtown.

In a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin issued Wednesday afternoon, DPD said the wanted man is 24-year-old Gaghe Fox. Police described him as a white male who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 117 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Fox also has ‘T’ and ‘G’ tattoos on his cheeks.

The shooting occurred early March 10 in the 1500 block of Market Street. Vayron Garcia, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people were injured but survived.

Police said a dispute between two people led to the shooting.

Shortly after the shooting, DPD said it was searching for two men. It is unknown if there is another person still at large in the case besides Fox.

Fox is considered armed and dangerous. Police did not include information as to where he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.