One killed in stabbing near East Colfax Avenue in Aurora

Posted 10:56 pm, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:59PM, April 17, 2019

AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed in a stabbing in Aurora Wednesday night. The Aurora Police Department said the stabbing occurred in the 9800 block of East Colfax Avenue. The area is just east of Colfax’s intersection with Dayton Street.

The victim is an adult. Their gender, age and name have not yet been released.

About 9:30 p.m., APD said the victim was taken to a hospital. Shortly before 11 p.m., a police spokesperson said the victim had died.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.