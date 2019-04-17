× One killed in stabbing near East Colfax Avenue in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed in a stabbing in Aurora Wednesday night. The Aurora Police Department said the stabbing occurred in the 9800 block of East Colfax Avenue. The area is just east of Colfax’s intersection with Dayton Street.

The victim is an adult. Their gender, age and name have not yet been released.

About 9:30 p.m., APD said the victim was taken to a hospital. Shortly before 11 p.m., a police spokesperson said the victim had died.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.