Metro-area school districts say they decided together to cancel classes Wednesday

DENVER -- Leaders of Denver-area school districts said they made the decision to cancel school Wednesday together.

The threat affected hundreds of thousands of children and their families.

John McDonald, the executive director of security at Jefferson County Public Schools, said the threat was very different from others because the woman flew in from out of state and purchased a gun.

“Those two things combined, along with her fascination of Columbine, that's pretty clear and convincing evidence that we have a threat,” said McDonald.

However, the threat was not against a specific school, so superintendents across the area coordinated with law enforcement and made the decision as a group to cancel school.

“There were a lot of conversations, and collectively, we stood together,” said Dr. Jason Glass, the Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent.

Many parents said school leaders made the right call.

“I think it was the smart, responsible decision,” said Chris Gilliam.

Schools are set to be open as usual on Thursday.