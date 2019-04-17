× Men killed in Windsor trench collapse identified

WINDSOR, Colo. — The Weld County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men who died in a trench collapse at a construction site in Windsor Tuesday.

Cristopher Lee Ramirez, 26, and Jorge Baez Valadez, 41, both died after becoming trapped in the 15-feet-deep trench.

Ramirez is from Boulder. Valadez is from Denver.

The men were working in a trench at the construction site at 925 Camberly Drive Tuesday afternoon when the trench collapsed around them.

Before emergency personnel arrived, workers were able to get a PVC pipe to one of the workers. That man was able to speak with rescue crews. With the use of special equipment, he was also was able to speak with his family before he died.

Crews were unable to make voice contact with the second worker.

Authorities have not yet said whether it was Ramirez or Valadez who was able to speak with his loved ones.

A number of local agencies responded to the scene during the rescue. At least 50 people were trying to rescue the men.

The men’s cause of death is awaiting the completion of autopsies and laboratory results.

A GoFundMe account has been established for Valadez’s family.