Man injured in shooting at Expo Park in Aurora

Posted 12:55 pm, April 17, 2019, by

A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting at Expo Park in Aurora on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting at Expo Park on Wednesday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

Officers responded to the park at 10955 E. Exposition Ave. near South Havana Street about 10:40 a.m.

Officers found one man who had been shot. he was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Two males were detained and detectives are trying to determine how they were involved. There might be a third suspect, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

