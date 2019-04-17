× Littleton gun shop owner says he legally sold shotgun to woman behind school threats

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The owner of a Colorado gun shop said he sold the shotgun to Sol Pais, the woman behind the school threats in the Denver metro area that led to a massive manhunt.

Josh Rayburn of Colorado Gun Broker said Pais purchased the shotgun legally at the Littleton store at 8966 W. Bowles Ave. less than two miles from Columbine High School.

Rayburn said employees had no reason to suspect Pais was a threat to herself or anyone else, describing it as a “pretty normal” transaction just before noon Monday.

Pais purchased a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun and ammunition after arriving in a ride-share. Rayburn said there was surveillance video of the transaction, but it was taken by the FBI.

Rayburn said Pais successfully completed a full background check and was given clearance by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

We want to inform the public that Sol Pais did in fact, legally, purchase a shotgun at our Littleton location.

She did go through the full background check (4473), and was given a clearance by both NICS and CBI.

We had no reason to suspect she was a threat to either herself or anyone else.

We are very sorry to hear of the outcome in this situation. It is never good when someone loses their life.

We are praying for her family.

And are very thankful this situation did not escalate into a public tragedy.

Pais, who was said to be infatuated with the 1999 Columbine massacre, with was the center of the massive manhunt for allegedly making threats against schools in the Denver metro area.

She was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday morning at the base of Mount Evans, the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said.

Pais, 18, was the center of the manhunt after “credible threats” were made to schools in the Denver metro area.