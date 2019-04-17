LIVE COVERAGE: Woman connected to Denver-area school threats is dead, law enforcement says

Sheriff: Woman connected to Denver-area school threats is dead

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The woman at the center of a massive manhunt for allegedly making threats against schools in the Denver metro area, is dead, the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning.

Sol Pais, who the FBI said was infatuated with the 1999 Columbine massacre, was found in the woods near the Echo Lake Lodge at the base of Mount Evans in Clear Creek County about 45 miles west of Denver.

She was the center of a massive manhunt after “credible threats” were made to schools in the Denver metro area. She was described as being armed and “extremely dangerous.”

On Tuesday, the FBI said Pais flew to Colorado from the Miami area on Monday night and purchased a pump-action shotgun and ammunition gun in the Denver area.

After receiving threats, several schools, including Columbine High School, were placed on lockout on Tuesday. The lockout later spread to all Denver metro area schools.

On Tuesday night, the vast majority of schools in the Denver metro area announced they would be closed on Wednesday because of the threats.

Gov. Jared Polis said federal, state and local law enforcement were “dedicating all of their resources to locate this dangerous individual.”

“We know that there is a lot of anxiety right now in Colorado,” Polis said in a statement.

The threats and manhunt came ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Columbine massacre on Saturday.

