Family of woman linked to school threats gave ‘valuable information’ to police

Authorities remove evidence from South Florida home of woman linked to Colorado school threats. (Photo: WFOR via CNN)

SURFSIDE, Fla. — The 18-year-old Florida woman infatuated with the Columbine tragedy whose comments and flight to Denver led to widespread school closures is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

More than 2,000 miles away, in the Miami suburb of Surfside, police Chief Julio Yero broke the news of the young woman’s death to her relatives.

Despite their grief, “they are actually grateful that no one else is hurt,” Yero told reporters outside the family’s home.

“This family contributed greatly to this investigation from the very onset,” the police chief said. “They provided us valuable information that led us to Colorado, and a lot of things that assisted in preventing maybe more loss of life.”

Yero asked the public to give the family privacy as they mourn.

