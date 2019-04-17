Denver woman waiting for liver donation competes for cover-girl status

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Six years ago, Amanda Cook was thriving in her career as a ballet dancer. She then learned that her liver was failing.

For the first two years after diagnosis, she was in and out of hospitals. Cook has since slowly become healthy enough for a liver transplant.

She remains on a donor list.

While she is waiting for that donor, she spotted a contest for luxury magazine, “JetSet.” The winner's prize: $50,000 and the opportunity to grace its cover as “Miss Jetset Magazine 2019.”

Cook made it to the semi-finals before she was eliminated. Now, she’s just grateful for the exposure for those like her who are waiting for a life-saving donation.

Information about organ donation can be found through Donor Alliance.