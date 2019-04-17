Deaths of men in Windsor highlight trench construction dangers

Posted 9:14 pm, April 17, 2019, by

Credit: Poudre Fire

WINDSOR, Colo. — The deaths of two Colorado workers have highlighted one of the most hazardous construction industry accidents.

The Coloradan reports the two men died inside a collapsed trench in Windsor despite a seven-hour effort by 60 first responders at a job site about 17 miles from Fort Collins.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration last year announced its priority and held a seminar in Colorado to reduce trenching and excavation accidents after 23 workers were killed nationally in 2016, with another 32 in 2017 and 2018.

A Windsor-Severance fire official says it is unclear whether safety devices were in the 15-foot-deep trench.

The official says a metal shelter called a trench box was not present, although it was not immediately apparent if the conditions required one.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.