School closings and delays

Carl’s Jr. to test CBD-infused burger on 4/20 in Denver

Posted 8:05 am, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 08:08AM, April 17, 2019

DENVER — Carl’s Jr. will test a CBD-infused burger at a Denver location for one day: April 20, the unofficial holiday for cannabis lovers, CNBC reports.

The burger will appropriately cost $4.20 and be sold at the restaurant at 4050 Colorado Blvd. on Saturday.

The Rocky Mountain High CheeseBurger Delight features two beef patties, pickled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, waffle fries and about 5 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD extract in the chain’s Santa Fe Sauce.

The CBD oil, which is derived from hemp, is being provided by Colorado-based BlueBird Botanicals.

The burgers will be available starting at 6 a.m. until closing or while supplies last.

Colorado was the first state to legalize recreational use of marijuana when voters passed a measure in 2012. The first sales began on Jan. 1, 2014.

The marijuana industry is one of the fastest growing in the state. Last year, medical and recreational dispensaries sold $1.55 billion of marijuana.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.773975 by -104.940099.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.