× Carl’s Jr. to test CBD-infused burger on 4/20 in Denver

DENVER — Carl’s Jr. will test a CBD-infused burger at a Denver location for one day: April 20, the unofficial holiday for cannabis lovers, CNBC reports.

The burger will appropriately cost $4.20 and be sold at the restaurant at 4050 Colorado Blvd. on Saturday.

The Rocky Mountain High CheeseBurger Delight features two beef patties, pickled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, waffle fries and about 5 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD extract in the chain’s Santa Fe Sauce.

The CBD oil, which is derived from hemp, is being provided by Colorado-based BlueBird Botanicals.

The burgers will be available starting at 6 a.m. until closing or while supplies last.

Colorado was the first state to legalize recreational use of marijuana when voters passed a measure in 2012. The first sales began on Jan. 1, 2014.

The marijuana industry is one of the fastest growing in the state. Last year, medical and recreational dispensaries sold $1.55 billion of marijuana.