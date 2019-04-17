× Authorities finish searching landfill for Kelsey Berreth; no remains found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Authorities have finished searching for the remains of Kelsey Berreth in a landfill south of Colorado Springs. Her body was not found, the Woodland Park Police Department said via Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators also did not find evidence related to Berreth’s death.

Investigators began searching the Midway Landfill in Fountain on Feb. 25.

WPPD said the search area at the landfill was narrowed down to an area 65 feet long by 32 feet wide and 13 feet deep.

WPPD Chief Miles De Young said that a lack of items like discarded mail and local newspapers led him to believe continuing the search would be imprudent.

“This is not the outcome that we hoped for, but we knew going into this search that there was a chance we would not locate Kelsey or evidence related to her disappearance,” De Young said in a press release.

Berreth, of Woodland Park, was allegedly killed by her fiance, Patrick Frazee.

The body of Berreth, a 29-year-old flight instructor and the mother of Frazee’s infant daughter, has yet to be found. She was last seen on Thanksgiving Day in Woodland Park.

The investigation into Berreth’s disappearance remains open. Local, state and federal authorities are involved.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact police at: kelsey@city-woodlandpark.org.