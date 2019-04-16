Chewy Chips Ahoy voluntarily recalled for ‘unexpected solidified ingredient’

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Mondelēz Global LLC announced a voluntary recall of certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13-ounce cookies, according to a release.

The recall stems from the discovery of an “unexpected solidified ingredient” found in some of the product and “potential adverse health effects” that have resulted.

Consumers should not eat products from packaging with the UPC code 0 44000 03223 4 or any of the following “best by” dates:

Sept. 7, 2019

Sept. 8, 2019

Sept. 14, 2019

Sept. 15, 2019

This recall is reportedly limited to the United States, and customers with questions are encouraged to reach out to Mondelez Global LLC.