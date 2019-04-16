× Slight chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon; Two storm systems lined-up

DENVER — There are two storm systems lined-up over the next 7 days. The 1st arrives on Wednesday and the 2nd arrives on Easter.

Today we’ll start sunny across the Front Range then watch for a 20% chance of rain/t-storms this afternoon. High 69.

The Mountains start dry with a 30% chance of rain/snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

On Wednesday, rain/t-storms chances increase to 30% across the Front Range. Highs drop into the 50s.

The Mountains can expect 1-4 inches of snow at the ski areas between Wednesday and Thursday. Overall this storm system is trending weaker.

Thursday looks windy across the Front Range and Eastern Plains with a 30% chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

Friday-Saturday look drier, sunny, and 60s to 70s.

Storm #2 arrives for Easter with a chance for rain showers and cooler temps in the 40s and 50s. The Mountains could see snow.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.