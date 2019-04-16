Several Jefferson County schools placed on lockout for credible threat

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Several Jefferson County Public Schools were placed on lockout on Tuesday afternoon because of a “credible threat” that possibly involves the schools, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Columbine High School, Leawood Elementary School, Blue Heron Elementary School and all mountain schools were placed on lockout, the district said.

The mountain schools include Conifer and Evergreen high schools; Evergreen and West Jeff middle schools; Bergens, Elk Creek, Marshdale, Parmalee, Ralston, West Jeff and Wilmont elementary schools; and Rocky Mountain Academy.

Deputies are at the schools. The district and sheriff’s office said everyone is safe.

A lockout means normal activities inside the schools continue as normal, but entering and exiting are restricted.