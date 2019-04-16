× Person found dead in burned vehicle in Aurora identified as Highlands Ranch man

AURORA, Colo. — The coroner for Adams and Broomfield counties has identified the person who was found dead in a burned-out vehicle in Aurora on Sunday morning as Michael Kellam II, 55, of Highlands Ranch.

The cause and manner of his death are under investigation.

The fire was reported near East 58th Avenue and North Flanders Street, near Singletree Park.

After the fire was put out, Kellam’s body was found inside.

The death is being investigated as suspicious by the Aurora Police Department’s major crimes/homicide unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6106 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.