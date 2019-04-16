No fire, no flames, no four wheel drive

GOLDEN, Colo. --The Jefferson County sheriff’s office reports that a Jeep Wrangler stuck where it shouldn’t be near the top of South Table Mountain in Golden.
A spokesperson for the Jefferson County open space says the driver of the vehicle is facing fines of more than 400 dollars, which could be more because the 4x4 is on private property.
