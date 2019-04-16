× Mindbody Brings Wellness to Denver

DENVER – In the same way that Union Station connects Denverites to where they’re going, MINDBODY connects Denver to wellness. MINDBODY’s app serves as Denverites’ gateway to fitness, beauty and wellness services via a smartly curated offering, seamless scheduling, special offers and dynamic pricing. To bring the app experience to life, MINDBODY popped up in Union Station on Wellness Wednesday with live free services for passersby to enjoy: SoundOff trampoline fitness with Compass Fitness, chair massages from White Lotus Therapeutics and Glosshouz on-the-go salon services.

MINDBODY will be hosting Wellness Wednesday every other Wednesday from April 17 through September at the Viewhouse, featuring a new pop-up workout class eat time. The first Wellness Wednesday will be a trampoline workout with Compass Fitness.

Check out our own Kirk Yuhnke getting his morning exercise on the trampoline.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can pop in on MINDBODY Wellness Wednesday starting April 17th at 530p at the Downtown Viewhouse and the best part, the cost is free.