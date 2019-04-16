× Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that injured 2 boys in Arapahoe County

AURORA, Colo. — Police have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run that injured two boys in Arapahoe County on April 5.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, Oghaleoghene Atunu, 21, was arrested last weekend.

CSP did not reveal charges against Atunu, saying the investigation remains open and that more arrests are possible.

About 4 p.m. on April 5, an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were hit on East Fair Place near South Fundy Way.

One boy’s mother said he suffered a skull fracture, bleeding in his brain and a concussion.