Colorado's Best Host Joana Canals has been running for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Woman of the Year. It is a 10 week fundraising effort where every dollar donated counts as a vote for her and goes directly to fighting blood cancers. Today she had LLS Boy of the Year on to inspire people. Ten-year-old Brody Dungan has battled cancer four times in the last five years and is finally winning due to a new treatment funded by the LLS. Watch the segment to learn more and to donate and help Joana's campaign go to MWOY.org/TeamMichelle.AlertMe
LLS Boy of the Year
-
LLS Woman of the Year
-
Eat more “chikin”
-
The Rebel Workout sweats for a good cause
-
Sweat it out at Cyclebar for a good cause
-
Colorado Themed Leggings
-
-
Colorado based Mellivora leggings
-
Hit the beach with Skirt Sports
-
Save money with Ideal Home Loans
-
Your summer vacation is possible with Ideal Home Loans
-
Lukas Liquor Superstore Try before you Buy
-
-
The new Micro Bar
-
Stay hydrated in the High Country
-
Wrong test result prompts woman to have double mastectomy