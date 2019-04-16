Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado's Best Host Joana Canals has been running for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Woman of the Year. It is a 10 week fundraising effort where every dollar donated counts as a vote for her and goes directly to fighting blood cancers. Today she had LLS Boy of the Year on to inspire people. Ten-year-old Brody Dungan has battled cancer four times in the last five years and is finally winning due to a new treatment funded by the LLS. Watch the segment to learn more and to donate and help Joana's campaign go to MWOY.org/TeamMichelle.