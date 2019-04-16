Happy Birthday Nolan Arenado: 28 facts about the Rockies All-Star third baseman

DENVER — Colorado Rockies All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado turns 28 years old on Tuesday and to celebrate we wanted to take at look at 28 facts, photos and videos of number 28.

Here we go.

1. Arenado grew up in Newport Beach, California before becoming the Rockies’ second round selection in the 2009 MLB draft.

2. He made his MLB debut with the Rockies on April 28, 2013.

3. Arenado throws and bats right-handed, stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 215 pounds.

4. He is the youngest player in Rockies franchise history to reach 100 home runs.

5. He is a four-time MLB All-Star selection and is a four-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

6. In 2017, he played for the United States national team in the World Baseball Classic, winning that tournament’s gold medal.

7. His nickname on the team is Nado.

8. He can make incredible catches in the stands.

9. Arenado completed his first career major league cycle with three-run homer at Coors Field in 2017. He is only the eighth Rockies player to do it. And the sixth player in history to finish off such a performance with a walk-off home run.

10. Arenado holds the record for the largest contact in Rockies history. He signed an eight-year deal, reportedly worth $260 million ahead of the 2019 season.

11. He has won six gold gloves.

12. He has led the National League in home runs three times so far in his career (2015, 2016, 2018).

13. Nolan doesn’t have any social media pages – but he works a lot with the Rockies official social media to stay in touch with fans.

14. Because Arenado grew up outside of Los Angeles, he grew up a Dodgers fan. Luckily for us, he’s all about the Rockies nowadays.

15. He told The Denver Post that “The Office” is his favorite show to watch before bed every night.

16. Ahead of the 2019 season, MLB Network named Arenado the third best player in baseball.

17. Arenado is religious and has a tattoo on his forearm that says Matthew 19:26, a Bible verse which reads, “Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”

18. He has a 12,000 square foot baseball workout facility in Southern California.

19. Inside the workout facility, he has a photo of himself high-fiving Rockies legend Todd Helton along with a sign that says “Winners don’t wait for chances. They take them.”

20. “The Sandlot” is his favorite baseball movie.

21. He has a bit of a bromance with fellow Rockies superstar Charlie Blackmon – together they’re called “ChuckNado.”

22. He is the first third baseman in Major League Baseball history to win Gold Glove in each of his first five seasons.

23. Even when he messes up, he can still make the play.

24. His 2019 walk-up song is “Wow Freestyle” by Jay Rock featuring Kendrick Lamar.

25. He’s his own DJ equipment in his batting cage. “I like to fade music, like one song fades into another? Like that,” Arenado told 5280. “You make your own playlist, so I have my own style of music: clean rap, Spanish music, old-school.”

26. His younger brother, Jonah, is a corner infielder in the San Francisco Giants’ organization and his first cousin, Josh Fuentes, is an infielder who plays with the Rockies.

27. He’s pretty good at golf.

28. But even better at baseball.