Happy Birthday Nolan Arenado: 28 facts about the Rockies All-Star third baseman

DENVER — Colorado Rockies All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado turns 28 years old on Tuesday and to celebrate we wanted to take at look at 28 facts, photos and videos of number 28.
1. Arenado grew up in Newport Beach, California before becoming the Rockies’ second round selection in the 2009 MLB draft.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 21: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies poses for a portrait during spring training photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 21, 2013 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
2. He made his MLB debut with the Rockies on April 28, 2013.
PHOENIX, AZ – APRIL 28: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies warms up on deck during the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 28, 2013 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Rockies 4-2. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
3. Arenado throws and bats right-handed, stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 215 pounds.
DENVER, CO – JUNE 23: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates his three run home run off of Chase Anderson #57 of the Arizona Diamondbacks to give the Rockies a 7-4 lead in the fifth inning at Coors Field on June 23, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO – MAY 4: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies takes an at bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during a game at Coors Field on May 4, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. The game was tied after four innings. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
5. He is a four-time MLB All-Star selection and is a four-time Silver Slugger Award winner.
MIAMI, FL – JULY 11: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies and the National League warms up during batting practice for the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
6. In 2017, he played for the United States national team in the World Baseball Classic, winning that tournament’s gold medal.
MIAMI, FL – MARCH 12: Nolan Arenado #12 of the United States hits a three run home run in the second inning during a Pool C game of the 2017 World Baseball Classic against Canada at Miami Marlins Stadium on March 12, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
7. His nickname on the team is Nado.
ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 26: Nolan Arenado #28, Jake McGee #51 (obscured), and,Jonathan Lucroy #21 of the Colorado Rockies celebrate after the game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on August 26, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
8. He can make incredible catches in the stands.
9. Arenado completed his first career major league cycle with three-run homer at Coors Field in 2017. He is only the eighth Rockies player to do it. And the sixth player in history to finish off such a performance with a walk-off home run.
DENVER, CO – JUNE 18: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates with his teammates after hitting a 3 RBI walk off home run in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on June 18, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 02: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates defeating the Chicago Cubs 2-1 in thirteen innings to win the National League Wild Card Game at Wrigley Field on October 2, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
11. He has won six gold gloves.
DENVER, CO – APRIL 06: Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies receives the Rawlings Gold Glove and Platinum Glove Award before the Rockies home opener against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field on April 6, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
12. He has led the National League in home runs three times so far in his career (2015, 2016, 2018).
DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 13: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on September 13, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
13. Nolan doesn’t have any social media pages – but he works a lot with the Rockies official social media to stay in touch with fans.
DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 30: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies waves to the crowd after walking around the field for fan appreciation after a 12-2 win over the Washington Nationals at Coors Field on September 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
14. Because Arenado grew up outside of Los Angeles, he grew up a Dodgers fan. Luckily for us, he’s all about the Rockies nowadays.
DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 07: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies throws out Travis Shaw #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning of Game Three of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field on October 7, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
15. He told The Denver Post that “The Office” is his favorite show to watch before bed every night.
DENVER, CO – AUGUST 01: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates after driving in the game winning run in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Coors Field on August 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
16. Ahead of the 2019 season, MLB Network named Arenado the third best player in baseball.
17. Arenado is religious and has a tattoo on his forearm that says Matthew 19:26, a Bible verse which reads, “Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 17: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies and the National League warms up before the 89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard at Nationals Park on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
18. He has a 12,000 square foot baseball workout facility in Southern California.
ARLINGTON, TX – AUGUST 10: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Park in Arlington on August 10, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, AZ – JULY 21: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies waits to bat during the seventh inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 21, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
20. “The Sandlot” is his favorite baseball movie.
PHOENIX, AZ – SEPTEMBER 23: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies bats during the top of the first inning at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks on September 23, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Rockies beat the Diamondbacks 2-0. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
21. He has a bit of a bromance with fellow Rockies superstar Charlie Blackmon – together they’re called “ChuckNado.”
DENVER, CO – AUGUST 01: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates with Charlie Blackmon #19 after driving in the game winning run in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Coors Field on August 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
22. He is the first third baseman in Major League Baseball history to win Gold Glove in each of his first five seasons.
DENVER, CO – APRIL 7: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies receives his Gold Glove award prior the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day at Coors Field on April 7, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. The Rockies defeated the Dodgers 2-1. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
23. Even when he messes up, he can still make the play.
24. His 2019 walk-up song is “Wow Freestyle” by Jay Rock featuring Kendrick Lamar.
DENVER, CO – APRIL 23: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies hits an infield single during the first inning as catcher Wil Nieves #7 of the San Diego Padres and home plate umpire Greg Gibson look on at Coors Field on April 23, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
25. He’s his own DJ equipment in his batting cage. “I like to fade music, like one song fades into another? Like that,” Arenado told 5280. “You make your own playlist, so I have my own style of music: clean rap, Spanish music, old-school.”
DENVER, CO – APRIL 8: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates after scoring a run on a first inning homerun off of Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during a game at Coors Field on April 8, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
26. His younger brother, Jonah, is a corner infielder in the San Francisco Giants’ organization and his first cousin, Josh Fuentes, is an infielder who plays with the Rockies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA – MAY 25: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies stares at the pitcher as he takes a lead off of third base while not wearing his batting helmet in the third inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 25, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 2-1 in 11 innings. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
27. He’s pretty good at golf.
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Nolan Arenado hits driver on the first hole during the Pro-Am at the Genesis Open on February 13, 2019 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)