Grandparents scams on the rise: Nearly $42 million stolen by scammers in 15 month span

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thieves are continuing to take advantage of grandparents around the country - especially in Colorado.

The scammers call and pose as a grandchild or family member who’s in trouble and needs cash. The scammers then ask the grandparents to immediately transfer money.

And apparently the scammers are convincing enough.

In 2017, the Federal Trade Commission received nearly 20,000 complaints of impersonating family and friends. The FTC also says that nearly $42 million was reported stolen during a 15 month span.

Experts tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers that you should be mindful of what you post on social media because that's where scammers often get your family information.

And, if you do get a call like this, ask a lot of questions. Think of things that only your family members would know or you could just hang up and call your grandchild back from your own phone to verify.