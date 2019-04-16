× Former Aspen city councilor, wife charged with stealing $2.4 million from resort

ASPEN, Colo. — Police say a former city councilor and his wife stole more than $2.4 million worth of goods from Aspen Skiing Company, which owns Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Snowmass and Buttermilk.

The Aspen Times reported Monday that 51-year-old Derek Johnson and 48-year-old Kerri Johnson were charged Monday with felony theft of more than $1 million.

The newspaper reports they also both face felony charges of burglary, cybercrime and conspiracy.

Authorities say the former Aspen city councilman and mayoral candidate stole and sold more than $2.4 million worth of skis, snowboards and other goods while working for 17 years at Aspen Skiing Company.

The newspaper reports that the couple’s lawyer requested personal recognizance release but a judge set their bonds at $10,000 cash or surety.