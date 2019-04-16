Former Aspen city councilor, wife charged with stealing $2.4 million from resort

Posted 8:06 pm, April 16, 2019, by

ASPEN, Colo. — Police say a former city councilor and his wife stole more than $2.4 million worth of goods from Aspen Skiing Company, which owns Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Snowmass and Buttermilk.

The Aspen Times reported Monday that 51-year-old Derek Johnson and 48-year-old Kerri Johnson were charged Monday with felony theft of more than $1 million.

The newspaper reports they also both face felony charges of burglary, cybercrime and conspiracy.

Authorities say the former Aspen city councilman and mayoral candidate stole and sold more than $2.4 million worth of skis, snowboards and other goods while working for 17 years at Aspen Skiing Company.

The newspaper reports that the couple’s lawyer requested personal recognizance release but a judge set their bonds at $10,000 cash or surety.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.