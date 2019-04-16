Felony Charge dismissed against Edgewater man who drove into a house while drunk

EDGEWATER, Colo. — A Felony charge against Kyle Keegan has been dropped, as part of a plea deal reached in court Monday afternoon.

Keegan, 26, pleaded guilty to driving into an Edgewater home on December 9, narrowly missing a woman sleeping inside.

Court records show Keegan had a blood alcohol content of .174 at the time of the crash.

Keegan was facing a total of 8 charges for the crash, including Criminal Mischief, Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, and Driving Under the Influence.

5 of those charges were dropped Monday, including the Felony Criminal Mischief charge.

Tammy Sanchez, who was sleeping in the house when it happened, says she’s shocked by the news.

“It’s very upsetting to me,” she says. “I don’t want him to do years [in prison], but I was hoping that he might get 6 months.”

Keegan could still face minimal jail time, but the dismissal of the Felony charge means he will avoid major prison time, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors released the following statement to FOX31, explaining their decision to dismiss the charge.

As this case moved through the system, we realized that it would be difficult, if even possible, to prove the mental state required for the Criminal Mischief count. That mental state would require that he “knowingly” committed this offense.

Keegan was under the influence of alcohol and lost control of his car when he crashed into their home at 12:30 a.m. on December 9, 2018.

Prosecutors we are ethically required to proceed to trial only in cases where we believe we have a significant likelihood of conviction. We did not believe that to be possible in this case. The prosecutor had staffed this case with his chief deputy who agreed with his decision.

Keegan pleaded guilty to 3rd degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and DUI, all misdemeanors.

Sanchez says she voiced her displease in court Monday.

“I really want him to know how much he destroyed my life,” Sanchez said. “Not just the material things, but physically, mentally, it’s been really hard.”

She says he caused more than $30,000 in damage to her home, which the problem solvers helped her collect insurance money for in February.

That wall wasn’t repaired until this week, and debris still liters her lawn.

“After all I’ve been through, I just don’t understand how it couldn’t be a felony,” Sanchez said.

Keegan will be sentenced on May 30th.