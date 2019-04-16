Denver Zoo welcomes another two-toed sloth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver Zoo has welcomed a second baby sloth born in the past 15 months.

Charlotte, a 23-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth, gave birth Thursday.

The zoo announced Charlotte's pregnancy in December and the birth was expected to take place in February or March. But sloth births are difficult to predict, the zoo said.

The sex of the baby sloth has yet to be determined, but the veterinary staff said it is "very healthy."

Charlotte and the newborn are bonding while older sister Ruth, who was born in January 2018, and 28-year-old father Elliot are being kept out of the Bird World exhibit.

The public can see Charlotte and her baby in the exhibit, with late afternoon being the best time.