Denver metro parents contemplate sending kids to school Wednesday amid threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Tuesday’s school threats have many parents in the Denver area wondering whether they will send their kids to class Wednesday.

"It scares me to death to see that schools are on lockout or lockdown," said parent Carrie Gibson.

She said she spoke with her children about the situation.

"I’d rather they know [and] be prepared than have no clue and not be aware things are happening in the country," Gibson said.

For some, the metro-wide threat was more unsettling than a typical school lockdown or lockout.

"I didn’t know what to do. I mean, obviously, I can’t go get my child. I do text and I just text back and forth with them," said parent Heather Bader.

Many major school districts -- including Denver, Douglas County, Cherry Creek and Adams 12 -- said they would make a decision about whether to have class by early Wednesday morning.

Districts are encouraging parents to check their websites and social media channels for updates.