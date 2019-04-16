Metro Denver school districts cancel classes Wednesday amid threat

DENVER — Most major school districts in metro Denver have canceled classes Wednesday amid a threat to schools in the area.

Districts that have canceled classes are below. It will be updated as more districts are added.

Adams 12 (Five Star)

Aurora Public Schools

Boulder Valley School District

Brighton 27J

Cherry Creek School District

Clear Creek School District

Denver Public Schools

Douglas County School District

Englewood School Districts

Greeley-Evans School District 6

Jefferson County

Littleton Public Schools

Mapleton Adams County District 1

Sheridan School District

Westminster Public Schools

In a letter from DPS, district spokesperson Will Jones said superintendents from across the metro area discussed the threat and collectively decided to cancel classes Wednesday.

“The decision was based on information provided by law enforcement and analysis provided by threat assessment experts. Based on the fact that the FBI have identified a person who represents a credible threat and her whereabouts are unknown at this time, the districts agreed that it was best to exercise extreme caution and close schools for the day,” Jones said.

According to the FBI, Sol Pais is the woman wanted in the case. She is infatuated with the Columbine massacre and purchased a gun in the Denver area after arriving at Denver International Airport on Monday night.