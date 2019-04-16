Denver French cultural group reacts to Notre Dame fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Reaction to the huge Notre Dame Cathedral fire continues to pour in from those who call France home and Coloradans in Paris.

“People are just so sad,” Martin Lafitte, leader of the Alliance Francaise de Denver said.

The organization focuses on the promotion of French language and culture in Colorado.

Lafitte says his phone was notifying him of text messages nonstop on Monday as Parisians in Denver try to cope with the immense damage of an iconic symbol of their culture.

“It took them like 200 years to build it, so it’ll never be the same again,” Lafitte said.

While the world sees the images, a CSU student studying abroad is living just down the street.

“When you think of Paris-- you think of Notre Dame,” said CSU student Bethany King. “[It] is burning down while I’m here, and it’s so close to Easter-- it’s absolutely insane.”

King has been abroad for almost four months and will return in just a few weeks.

Engineering specialists in Denver believe-- with the shell of the building intact-- Notre Dame can be rebuilt. But it remains to be seen how long that will that take and at what cost.

