Cool-down, slight shower chance move in Wednesday

DENVER -- There will be a few isolated showers and storms on the Front Range and eastern Plains Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will cool to the 50s on Wednesday with a 10-percent chance of showers from mid-morning into the afternoon. Most places will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies and breezy afternoon winds.

High temperatures will climb back to the 60s on Thursday with another 10-percent chance of a few isolated showers.

Friday and Saturday will be much drier and warmer with temperatures heating up to the 70s both afternoons.

Just in time for Easter Sunday, a storm system will make its way into Colorado. Temperatures will most likely cool to the 40s on Sunday with a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. It's possible that some snow will mix in with the rain showers but is still too far away to know the exact timing and snow potential.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is watching this closely and will keep you updated all week long.

