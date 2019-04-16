× Crews working to rescue 2 men trapped in trench in Windsor

THORNTON, Colo. — First responders are working to rescue two men trapped in a trench in Windsor.

According to Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue Chief Kris Kazian, the men have been trapped in the trench since about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The trench is about 15 feet deep and is located in the 900 block of Camberly Road.

Kazian said rescuers have made audio contact with one of the individuals.

One of the men is in his mid-20s; the other is in his 40s, according to Kazian. Their names have not been released.

Personnel from Windsor’s public works department, the Poudre and Loveland Fire Authorities, and UC Health are all at the site and prepared to assist, Kazian said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.