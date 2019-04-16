2 men wanted for luring children online for sex in Arapahoe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- Investigators in Arapahoe County need your help to find two men wanted for preying on children. Deputies say that the two are luring children online for sex.

Investigators have released pictures of the two men. They don’t have their names but they posted the pictures on Facebook.

It's not clear if the two men are related, wanted for the same case , or if they have been working separately.

Authorities say the two men are the focus an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit in Arapahoe County.

Over the past six months alone, those investigators have arrested more than 60 people who have been using the internet for purposes of sex.

Investigators say they have been trying to lure kids in chat rooms and games sites and other popular places kids like to hang out online.

If have information about the two suspects, you're asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriffs Office 720-874-3769.