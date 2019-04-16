× 2 arrested in connection to shooting death of Golden man

GOLDEN, Colo. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Golden, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Joshua Polaske, 27, was arrested Monday night in Lakewood in connection to the death of 44-year-old Kristian Macleod. Laci Barclay, 24, was arrested Sunday for suspicion of accessory to murder.

Macleod was shot about 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Kilmer Street in Golden. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation with detectives following up on additional leads. No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-7867.