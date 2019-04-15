UFO falls through roof of Westminster woman’s car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A Westminster woman says she feels lucky to be alive after an unidentified object fell from the sky and through the sunroof into her SUV.

Kay Jacobs Nordeen was driving on US 36 to Boulder, as she passed under the McCaslin Pedestrian Bridge when she suddenly hears something hit her vehicle, she still does not know what it was that hit her car.

"Just a huge boom came crashing down. Boom, that's all I heard out of nowhere," Nordeen said.

"I'm guessing it was ice because it happened right after that snowstorm," she told the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

What she is sure of is the damage it caused to her SUV. The object knocked two large holes in her sunroof.

"It was big. You can't miss it," she said.

Kay says the item fell from the pedestrian bridge that spans US 36 near McCaslin Boulevard.

The pedestrian bridge over US 36 is owned by RTD. That agency is now investigating what happened.

" I don't know what fell. It could be ice. It could be concrete, but they better figure it out," Nordeen said.

Fortunately, whatever it was bounced off the slider of Nordeen's sunroof.

However, the impact had her swerving all over the highway.

"I was very scared. I was sort of in shock this was even happening," Nordeen said.

Nordeen tells the Problem Solvers she's just worried what happened to her could happen again to someone else, and she fears that driver may not end up so lucky.

"My God, 2 seconds earlier this probably would have come through my windshield. I probably would have been dead or seriously hurt," Nordeen said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers did reach out to RTD to see if any similar complaints have been reported about the bridge. The agency could not provide numbers or information about complaints on Monday but promised to provide more information on Tuesday.