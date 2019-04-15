Take a tour of FOX31’s new set with a unique, Denver look

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- FOX31 has a new home. After months of design and construction, our new set is on the air with tools to help us bring you the news and weather better than ever before.

The whole process started with a team from FOX31 working with a design firm last year. We wanted a home that had a true Denver feel and the latest technology to tell stories in new ways throughout our newscasts.

When you look around, you'll see elements inspired by Denver's Millennium Bridge over the Pinpoint Weather Center, and the stone of Union Station around one of our new large video walls.

Speaking of those large screen, here is some of the gear you'll see on FOX31:

22-by-8-foot video wall behind the news desk

13-by-6-foot curved video wall

165-inch touchscreen

80-inch touchscreen at the Pinpoint Weather center

Multiple aerial cameras

Coming soon, a steadicam

We hope you'll love our new look and all the ways it helps us bring you the best news and weather coverage every day.