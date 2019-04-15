Shower chances move in the next few days with brief cool down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It was another beautiful weather day on the Front Range on Monday. High temperatures hit the upper 60s and low 70s with sunny skies and dry conditions.

A more unsettled weather pattern arrives Tuesday when the high temperatures will reach the upper 60s in Denver.

Scattered showers and storms will move across the Front Range and eastern Plains on Tuesday afternoon and evening and are not expected to become severe.

High temperatures will fall to the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

There will be a slight chance for rain showers on Wednesday with better chances on Thursday morning.

Some snow could mix in with the rain showers early Thursday, bringing a dusting of snow to cooler surfaces along the Palmer Divide and foothills.

The Denver metro area will likely stay too warm to see any accumulation, but roads will be wet for the Thursday morning drive.

Drier weather moves in for Friday and Saturday with high temperatures climbing back into the 70s.

Easter will cool to the low 60s with a 20 percent chance for rain showers.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

