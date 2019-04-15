Hundreds speak out against vaccination bill at Colorado State Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Coloradans headed to the state capitol on Monday to make their voices heard on House Bill 1312 a bill aimed at increasing vaccination rates in Colorado.

“What this bill is doing is completely eliminating our rights as Coloradoans to make the very person and profound choice of what gets injected into our bodies and our children bodies,” said Phil Silberman, President of Colorado Health Choice Alliance said.

Silberman estimated the hearing would last until 11 p.m. Monday night.

Roughly 575 people signed up to go before the committee—some waiting hours to speak a maximum of two minutes.

“My kids are vaccinated and up to date,” said parent Aimee Bernard, who spoke in favor of the bill.

“I’m really mostly concerned about all the kiddos out there and the adults that are immunocompromised or too young to be vaccinated. That’s my main concern as a parent, and as a scientist.”

The proposed bill would create a standardized exemption form, and require all exemptions to be submitted to the state—or a local public health department.

“No other medical procedure out there mandates that you submit your private medical information to a tracking system. This is discriminatory toward a specific group of people,” said parent Julie Denton, who spoke in opposition of the bill.

Parents would be required to make an in-person visit to their local health department to get a signature on all personal and religious exemptions—but not medical.

Melissa Atchley tells Fox31 she fears the bill would remove her son’s medical exemption.

“The state would be deciding if he’s qualified. The doctor said yes, but the state would say no—according to the FASEB regulations.”

Bernard believes this bill is meant to target non-medical exemptions, though.

“It will eliminate some people that are maybe opting out just for convenience or other reasons. And I’m hoping it will decrease our [vaccination] rates,” she told Fox31.