Highs reach the 70s with two storm systems lined-up

DENVER -- High temps reach the low 70s today in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. We'll start sunny then a big mountain wave cloud settles in blocking some sunshine.

The mountains go partly cloudy. The exception is the Northern Mountains where a 50% chance of rain/snow. Highs 40s and 50s.

There are two storm systems lined-up.

The first arrives Wednesday with a good chance for rain/snow. Mostly rain along Interstate 25 with snow above 6,000 feet. Highs drop into the 40s and 50s.

The mountains can expect 3-10 inches at the ski areas by Thursday.

Thursday is interesting with wrap-a-around rain showers and 50mph wind gusts. Potentially, sustained wind across the Eastern Plains could hit 40-50mph.

Friday and Saturday are beautiful.

Another storm system arrives Sunday-Monday with rain/snow.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

