FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 win key awards at 2019 Colorado Broadcasters Association’s Awards of Excellence

DENVER — FOX31 Denver, Tribune Broadcasting’s FOX affiliate and Channel 2, Tribune Broadcasting’s CW affiliate, took home four first place awards at Friday night’s Colorado Broadcaster Association’s Awards of Excellence.

Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser won the Best Weathercaster for the third year in a row. As Chief Meteorologist for FOX31 & Colorado’s Own Channel 2, Dave’s been forecasting in Denver for more than 16 years and leads the Pinpoint Weather team that has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate for the last three years.

The station took home the first place award for Best Station Website, a recognition of the newsroom’s dedication to providing the highest quality user experience in Denver, for the fourth consecutive year. Regularly winning comScore’s number one position in Denver television media, the station’s website receives more than two-million unique visitors each month.

The station also took home first place for the Best Public Affairs Campaign: Grief Camp – The Kids of Camp Erin. FOX31 spent three days in the wilderness above Golden with Camp Erin, one of dozens of grief camps nationwide. The FOX31 special is an emotional half-hour as viewers meet the children who are grieving, and the amazing camp volunteers – many of whom also lost a loved one at an early age.

The station was the first place finisher for the Best Community Service Campaign for “Support the Shield.” The focus of the Support the Shield campaign is to provide rifle-ready protective gear for first responders through our partnership with Shield616, and support families and colleagues who have lost a first responder in the line of duty through our partnership with COPS. In 2018, we raised a whopping $680,000 and the campaign is up and running again for 2019.

“We are so proud of our team of talented journalists, digital experts and meteorologists,” said Joan Barrett, VP and General Manager of KDVR-TV. “This amazing group of journalists both in front of and behind the camera continue to set the bar very high for the Denver media market, and our viewers are recognizing our talented team.”

The Colorado Broadcaster Association’s celebration took place at the Hilton Denver City Center on Friday night.

“What an honor to be able to work with so many award-winning on-air and digital journalists and meteorologists,” said Brian Gregory, News Director of KDVR-TV. “We’re proud that our team’s hard work and commitment to accuracy are creating many positive changes in our community.”

