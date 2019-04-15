Denver reactions to Notre Dame Cathedral fire

DENVER — The images of the Notre Dame Cathedral burning spurred conversations around Denver on Monday.

Marisa and Joey Blake are visiting Denver from Las Vegas, they traveled to the Notre Dame just a few years ago. Watching the images from Jerri’s Tobacco Shop, reality slowly sinks in.

"My heart went out, like oh my God. It’s so sad, my heart goes for the sisters and the Parisian people.” Marisa said.

"It’s devastating for something, someplace that you’ve gone to go see that has so much history to it, you really do, you just feel for all the for Parisians that are over there," Joey said.