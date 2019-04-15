× Denver gas prices have increased more than 30 cents over the past month

DENVER — No it’s not just you, gas prices in the Denver metro area have increased over the past month and are averaging higher than they were a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Denver are averaging $2.58 per gallon this week, an increase of 10.4 cents over the past week. That price is 32.9 cents more expensive than a month ago and 1.4 cents higher than gas prices a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Denver is $2.34 while the most expensive is $2.99, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices statewide are averaging slightly more at $2.70 per gallon, which is up nine cents from last week, according to the data from GasBuddy. The lowest price is in Denver at $2.34 while the most expensive was $3.39.

The increasing prices in Denver and Colorado are in line with the national average which has now increased for the ninth straight week, according to GasBuddy. The average price in the country is $2.83 per gallon.

Gas prices in California are highest at over $4 per gallon.

You can use this interactive map to find the average gas price in your county.