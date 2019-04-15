Death threats target 5 guards at youth correction center

GOLDEN, Colo. — Death threats against five corrections officers and rumors of a potential riot at the Lookout Mountain Youth Services spurred the lockdown of the detention center on Friday.

The facility received a tip on Tuesday that five guards were the target of a weapon that might be smuggled into the facility that houses 140 underage males.

The tip included the names of potential conspirators.

“Some of the intelligence they had gotten was that somebody was going to attempt to throw a gun over the fence,” Golden Deputy Police Chief Joe Harvey said.

According to a Department of Human Services spokesman, no weapons were found.

“The staff members identified as being at risk were notified Tuesday evening of the rumored threats,” the spokesman said.

“When they were next scheduled to work, they were given the option of assignments that would allow them to not have interaction with youth in the facility.”

It might be true that no guns or knives were found, but sources tell the Problem Solvers that at least two homemade shanks were found and provided FOX31 a photograph of one of them.

The Problem Solvers obtained an email written by Erik Julius, the director of Lookout Mountain Youth Service addressed to the staff that stated, “We have all been actively engaged in investigating the threats made to riot on Monday and targeted five specific staff.”

The email goes on to say that 10 new metal wands were brought in to search for weapons and at least two youth were transferred to other facilities.

“I do know there was some concern for staff there if this uprising were to occur and certainly they were being proactive in making sure those individuals would be safe,” said Garvey, who adds police plan on providing extra patrols at the facility for the next few weeks.

The Problem Solvers learned that some of the guards at Lookout Mountain have chosen to stay home for their own protection.