Colorado man pleads to reduced charge in fatal shooting

Posted 6:29 pm, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 06:28PM, April 15, 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man charged with the first-degree murder of an Army veteran has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

The Gazette reports that 31-year-old Charles Valentino Lobato pleaded guilty Monday to reckless manslaughter in the January 2018 shooting death of 35-year-old Shawnee Tapia.

Lobato’s attorneys argued that he fired in self-defense during a traffic dispute in Colorado Springs.

Police say cars driven by the men nearly collided in the city about 69 miles (111 kilometers) south of Denver, leading to a confrontation during which Lobato shot the Afghanistan war veteran.

Authorities say a nine-month manhunt ended with Lobato’s arrest at a motel where they say he fired on police, although additional charges could not be supported and were not filed.

Records say Lobato is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.