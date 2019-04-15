× Ballots for Denver election go out on Monday: Voters will vote on mayor, urban camping and more

DENVER — Ballots for the city of Denver municipal election will be mailed out on Monday.

Denver residents will select a mayor and vote on initiatives about urban camping (initiative 300) and psychedelic mushrooms (initiative 301).

Voters can drop ballots off at any 24-hour ballot drop off boxes around the city and can vote in person starting on April 29 when vote centers across the city open.

There are six candidates for mayor on the ballot, as well as four write-in candidates.

“We have three city wide offices holders and we both at large city council and all eleven city council districts and two ballot questions,” said Deputy Director of Elections Jocelyn Bucaro.

An interactive sample ballot and additional information on everything on the ballot are available on Denver’s website.

Ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on May 7.